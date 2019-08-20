Another ‘Adam Eaton’ on All Time BayBears Team

With the Mobile BayBears set to end a 23 year run, News-5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.

We are naming the WKRG News 5 All Time Mobile BayBears Team on wkrg.dom.

The selections are based on the player’s or coach’s overall career, not just their time in Mobile. We will reveal members one at a time as the BayBears approach their final game on Sept. 2

#18

Adam Eaton OF (2011)

Eaton played college baseball at Miami. Drafted in 2010, he would play part of 2011 and part of 2012 in Mobile. Eaton hit .302 in 56 games for the BayBears in 2011 and .300 in 11 games for Mobile in 2012. Eaton made his big league debut in September, 2012 for Arizona. Traded to Chicago, he was a starting outfielder for the White Sox from 2014-2016 and led the American League in triples with 10 in 2014. Traded prior to the 2017 season to Washington, he hit .301 as a starter for the Nats in 2018. Still active as a starting OF for Washington.



Previously named:

General Manager – Bill Shanahan

Bat Boy – Wade Vadakin

Coach- Andy Green

Manager – Turner Ward

#28 Player – Wiki Gonzalez

#27 Player – Nick Ahmed

#26 Player – Sean Burroughs

#25 Player – Tyler Skaggs

#24 Player – Jake Lamb

#23 Player – Jarrod Parker

#22 Player – Brian Lawrence

#21 Player – Khalil Greene

#20 Player – A.J. Pollock

#19 Player – Adam Eaton (Pitcher)





