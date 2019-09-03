Angels outfielder Upton an All Time BayBear

With the Mobile BayBears ending a 23 year run, News-5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.

We are naming the WKRG News 5 All Time Mobile BayBears Team on wkrg.dom.

The selections are based on the player’s or coach’s overall career, not just their time in Mobile. We will reveal members one at a time.



#4

Justin Upton OF (2007)

Upton was the first pick of the 2005 MLB Draft and appeared in Mobile two years later. In 2007, the 19-year-old Upton hit .309 with 13 homers in 71 games in Mobile before being called up to Arizona on August 2nd. Upton is now in his 13th big league season, having played for Arizona, Atlanta, Detroit, San Diego, and his current team the L.A. Angels. Upton has appeared in four All Star Games and has won three Silver Slugger Awards. He is closing in on 300 career home runs and 1,000 career RBI.



Previously named:

General Manager – Bill Shanahan

Bat Boy – Wade Vadakin

Coach- Andy Green

Manager – Turner Ward

#28 Player – Wiki Gonzalez

#27 Player – Nick Ahmed

#26 Player – Sean Burroughs

#25 Player – Tyler Skaggs

#24 Player – Jake Lamb

#23 Player – Jarrod Parker

#22 Player – Brian Lawrence

#21 Player – Khalil Greene

#20 Player – A.J. Pollock

#19 Player – Adam Eaton (Pitcher)

#18 Player – Adam Eaton (Outfield)

#17 Player – Rodrigo Lopez

#16 Player – Gerardo Parra

#15 Player – Wade Miley

#14 Player – David Peralta

#13 Player – Ender Inciarte

#12 Player – Craig Breslow

#11 Player – Gary Matthews, Jr.

#10 Player – Mark Reynolds

# 9 Player – Matt Clement

#8 Player – Pat Corbin

#7 Player – Trevor Bauer

#6 Player – Jason Bay

#5 Player – Carlos Gonzalez

