‘An honor to be selected’: Grand Hotel hosting U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Golf Championship

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Grand Hotel is hosting the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Golf Championship. The Fairhope community loves golf and has worked hard secure this event.

“There are 16,000 courses in the United States to get a National Championship this year, and Lakewood is one of those,” said Niall Fraser, director of Golf Lakewood Country Club. “It’s a great honor to be selected to host a National Championship and we are looking forward to doing it.”

Fraser and his staff at Lakewood Country Club at the Grand Hotel are working hard with the staff of the United States Golf Association to prepare for Friday’s opening round of the 59th United States Senior Women’s Amateur Championship.

“The Senior Women’s Amateur is one of 10 amateur events,” said Tracy Parsons, USGA director of championships. “It started in 1962, so this is the 59th time that we have conducted this championship, so we are looking forward to identifying another national champion this year in 2021, especially after we had to cancel the event last year due to Covid.”

The players are arriving in Point Clear, and they are coming from all over the United States and beyond. Stroke Play is Friday and Saturday — the top 64 players will advance to match play that starts Sunday. A champion will be crowned next Wednesday.

‘These players here, we are going to have 132 players from across the world, some from France, Spain, Belgium, a huge contingent from Canada,” Parsons said. “We have a player from Japan, Australia, as well as players from Hawaii and Alaska. So these players have come from all over the world to play for this championship to they are really looking forward to the week.”

Each and every player who qualified for the Senior Am has her own story, and the common theme is a love of golf and a need to compete, whatever the age.

“The special thing about the Senior Women’s Am is that these women have had careers, they’ve had families, they’ve had lives and they’ve done incredible things and they have still found a to keep competitive amateur golf in their lives, and so there is there way to celebrate their love for the game and to play for a National Championship,” Parsons said.