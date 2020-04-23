All-Time Mobile/Baldwin NFL Draft

JaMarcus Russell of Williamson High School was the first overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2020 NFL Draft runs Thursday through Saturday and Florida running back and Theodore High grad Lamical Perine is expected to be the latest player from the Mobile area to be selected.

15 players from Mobile and Baldwin Counties have been taken in the first round of the draft, most recently in 2014 when C.J. Mosley and Jimmie Ward were selected. JaMarcus Russell is the area’s only number one overall pick. The quarterback was taken by the Oakland Raiders in 2007.

Almost 80 local players have been selected over the years, including Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees Robert Brazile and Kenny Stabler. Brazile was selected with the sixth overall pick in 1975. Stabler was taken 52nd in 1968.

Some draft oddities:

Ed Dyas was selected 62nd overall in 1961 by the Baltimore Colts but passed on an NFL career for one in medicine.

Joey Jones was taken in the first round, sixth overall, in the 1984 NFL Supplemental Draft. This was primarily a dispersal of players from the defunct USFL.

Red Noonan was taken in 26th round of the 1950 draft by the NFL expansion New York Yanks. Noonan never played in the NFL, and the Yanks folded two years later.

Below is list of all Mobile and Baldwin County players selected in the NFL Draft. If we missed someone, email us!

PLAYER YEAR ROUND PICK POS TEAM COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL JaMarcus Russell 2007 1 1 QB Oak LSU Williamson Chris Samuel 2000 1 3 T Wash Alabama Shaw Keith McCants 1990 1 4 DE TB Alabama Murphy Don Reese 1974 1 6 DT Mia Jackson St Vigor Robert Brazile 1975 1 6 LB Hou Jackson St Vigor Richard Todd 1976 1 6 QB NYJ Alabama Davidson Julio Jones 2011 1 6 WR Atl Alabama Foley Mark Barron 2012 1 7 DB TB Alabama St. Paul’s Willie Anderson 1996 1 10 T Cin Auburn Vigor D.J. Fluker 2013 1 11 T SD Alabama Foley NIck Fairley 2011 1 13 DT Det Auburn Williamson Derrick Burroughs 1985 1 14 DB Buff Memphis Blount C.J. Mosley 2014 1 17 LB Balt Alabama Theodore Hanford Dixon 1981 1 22 DB Clev So. Miss Theodore Jimmie Ward 2014 1 30 DB SF No. Illinois Davidson Lawyer Tillman 1889 2 31 TE Clev Auburn LeFlore T.J. Yeldon 2015 2 36 RB Jax Alabama Daphne Mardye McDole 1981 2 39 WR Minn Miss State Murphy J.J. Johnson 1999 2 39 RB Mia Miss State Davidson Eddie Freeman 2002 2 43 DE KC UAB B.C. Rain Pat White 2009 2 44 QB Mia West Virgina Daphne Kevin Lee 1994 2 45 WR NE Alabama Vigor Jaquiski Tartt 2015 2 46 DB SF Samford Davidson Rich Caster 1970 2 46 TE NYJ Jackson St Williamson Sherman Williams 1995 2 46 RB Dall Alabama Blount Alonzo Johnson 1986 2 48 LB Phil Florida Blount Ryan Anderson 2017 2 49 LB Wash Alabama Daphne Kenny Stabler 1968 2 52 QB Oak Alabama Foley Rodney Hudson 2011 2 55 C KC Florida St B.C. Rain Eddie Lewis 1976 2 57 DB SF Kansas Toulminville Ben Rudolph 1981 3 60 DE NYJ Long Beach St Fairhope John Steber 1945 7 61 G/DT Wash Vanderbilt Murphy Ed Dyas 1961 5 62 RB Balt Auburn McGill Jesse James 1995 2 62 G/DT StL Miss State Williamson Sen’Derrick Marks 2009 2 62 DT Tenn Auburn Vigor Chevis Jackson 2008 3 68 DB Atl LSU St. Paul’s Bobby Jackson 1961 7 73 DB GB Alabama Murphy Mike Fuller 1975 3 73 DB SD Auburn Shaw Mickey Sutton 1965 7 90 DB Chi Auburn Murphy George Hultz 1961 7 92 DT StL So. Miss Grand Bay Bill Shipp 1952 8 95 T NYG Alabama Murphy Leon Garror 1972 5 105 DB Buff Alcorn St Williamson Jalston Fowler 2015 4 108 RB Tenn Alabama Vigor Mitch Davis 1994 4 118 LB Atl Georgia Vigor Ito Smith 2018 4 126 RB Atl So. Miss McGill-Toolen Scott Hunter 1971 6 140 QB GB Alabama Vigor Kenny King 2003 5 141 DE Ariz Alabama Daphne Freddie Robinson 1987 6 142 DB Ind Alabama Davidson Greg Richardson 1987 6 156 WR Minn Alabama Murphy Sims Stokes 1967 6 157 WR Dall No. Arizona Blount Paul C. Harris 1977 6 159 LB Pitt Alabama Toulminville Clifton McNeil 1962 11 161 WR Clev Grambling Central Tee Martin 2000 5 163 QB Pitt Tennessee Williamson A.J. McCarron 2014 5 164 QB Cin Alabama St. Paul’s Rickey Young 1975 6 164 RB SD Jackson St Vigor Buddy Aydelette 1980 7 169 T GB Alabama Murphy Leon Lett 1981 7 173 DT Dall Emporia St Fairhope Charlie Parker 1964 13 176 G/DT Balt So. Miss Blount Karl Powe 1985 7 178 WR Dall Alabama St Blount Henry Monroe 1979 7 180 DB GB Miss State B.C. Rain Etric Pruitt 2004 6 186 DB Atl So. Miss Theodore Larry Cowan 1982 7 192 RB Mia Jackson St Blount Darius Philon 2015 6 192 DE SD Arkansas Vigor Matt McCants 2012 6 201 T NYG UAB Williamson Deshaun Davis 2019 6 210 LB Cin Auburn Vigor Jay Prosch 2014 6 211 RB Hou Auburn UMS-Wright Captain Munnerlyn 2009 7 216 DB Car So. Carolina Murphy Ellis Lankster 2009 7 220 DB Buff West Virgina Vigor Jerrel Wilson 1963 17 225 P LAR So. Miss Murphy Marvin Thomas 1997 7 233 DE Chi Memphis Baldwin Co. Ralph Staten 1997 7 236 LB Balt Alabama MGM Dave Windham 1984 9 251 LB NE Jackson St Vigor David King 1985 10 271 RB KC Auburn Fairhope James Evans 1987 10 271 RB KB Southern Blount Scott Bolton 1988 12 312 WR GB Auburn Theodore Red Noonan 1950 26 328 RB NYY Alabama Murphy Joey Jones 1984* 1 6 WR Atl Alabama Murphy

LATEST STORIES: