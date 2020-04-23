All-Time Mobile/Baldwin NFL Draft

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2020 NFL Draft runs Thursday through Saturday and Florida running back and Theodore High grad Lamical Perine is expected to be the latest player from the Mobile area to be selected.
15 players from Mobile and Baldwin Counties have been taken in the first round of the draft, most recently in 2014 when C.J. Mosley and Jimmie Ward were selected. JaMarcus Russell is the area’s only number one overall pick. The quarterback was taken by the Oakland Raiders in 2007.
Almost 80 local players have been selected over the years, including Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees Robert Brazile and Kenny Stabler. Brazile was selected with the sixth overall pick in 1975. Stabler was taken 52nd in 1968.
Some draft oddities:
Ed Dyas was selected 62nd overall in 1961 by the Baltimore Colts but passed on an NFL career for one in medicine.
Joey Jones was taken in the first round, sixth overall, in the 1984 NFL Supplemental Draft. This was primarily a dispersal of players from the defunct USFL.
Red Noonan was taken in 26th round of the 1950 draft by the NFL expansion New York Yanks. Noonan never played in the NFL, and the Yanks folded two years later.
Below is list of all Mobile and Baldwin County players selected in the NFL Draft. If we missed someone, email us!
|PLAYER
|YEAR
|ROUND
|PICK
|POS
|TEAM
|COLLEGE
|HIGH SCHOOL
|JaMarcus Russell
|2007
|1
|1
|QB
|Oak
|LSU
|Williamson
|Chris Samuel
|2000
|1
|3
|T
|Wash
|Alabama
|Shaw
|Keith McCants
|1990
|1
|4
|DE
|TB
|Alabama
|Murphy
|Don Reese
|1974
|1
|6
|DT
|Mia
|Jackson St
|Vigor
|Robert Brazile
|1975
|1
|6
|LB
|Hou
|Jackson St
|Vigor
|Richard Todd
|1976
|1
|6
|QB
|NYJ
|Alabama
|Davidson
|Julio Jones
|2011
|1
|6
|WR
|Atl
|Alabama
|Foley
|Mark Barron
|2012
|1
|7
|DB
|TB
|Alabama
|St. Paul’s
|Willie Anderson
|1996
|1
|10
|T
|Cin
|Auburn
|Vigor
|D.J. Fluker
|2013
|1
|11
|T
|SD
|Alabama
|Foley
|NIck Fairley
|2011
|1
|13
|DT
|Det
|Auburn
|Williamson
|Derrick Burroughs
|1985
|1
|14
|DB
|Buff
|Memphis
|Blount
|C.J. Mosley
|2014
|1
|17
|LB
|Balt
|Alabama
|Theodore
|Hanford Dixon
|1981
|1
|22
|DB
|Clev
|So. Miss
|Theodore
|Jimmie Ward
|2014
|1
|30
|DB
|SF
|No. Illinois
|Davidson
|Lawyer Tillman
|1889
|2
|31
|TE
|Clev
|Auburn
|LeFlore
|T.J. Yeldon
|2015
|2
|36
|RB
|Jax
|Alabama
|Daphne
|Mardye McDole
|1981
|2
|39
|WR
|Minn
|Miss State
|Murphy
|J.J. Johnson
|1999
|2
|39
|RB
|Mia
|Miss State
|Davidson
|Eddie Freeman
|2002
|2
|43
|DE
|KC
|UAB
|B.C. Rain
|Pat White
|2009
|2
|44
|QB
|Mia
|West Virgina
|Daphne
|Kevin Lee
|1994
|2
|45
|WR
|NE
|Alabama
|Vigor
|Jaquiski Tartt
|2015
|2
|46
|DB
|SF
|Samford
|Davidson
|Rich Caster
|1970
|2
|46
|TE
|NYJ
|Jackson St
|Williamson
|Sherman Williams
|1995
|2
|46
|RB
|Dall
|Alabama
|Blount
|Alonzo Johnson
|1986
|2
|48
|LB
|Phil
|Florida
|Blount
|Ryan Anderson
|2017
|2
|49
|LB
|Wash
|Alabama
|Daphne
|Kenny Stabler
|1968
|2
|52
|QB
|Oak
|Alabama
|Foley
|Rodney Hudson
|2011
|2
|55
|C
|KC
|Florida St
|B.C. Rain
|Eddie Lewis
|1976
|2
|57
|DB
|SF
|Kansas
|Toulminville
|Ben Rudolph
|1981
|3
|60
|DE
|NYJ
|Long Beach St
|Fairhope
|John Steber
|1945
|7
|61
|G/DT
|Wash
|Vanderbilt
|Murphy
|Ed Dyas
|1961
|5
|62
|RB
|Balt
|Auburn
|McGill
|Jesse James
|1995
|2
|62
|G/DT
|StL
|Miss State
|Williamson
|Sen’Derrick Marks
|2009
|2
|62
|DT
|Tenn
|Auburn
|Vigor
|Chevis Jackson
|2008
|3
|68
|DB
|Atl
|LSU
|St. Paul’s
|Bobby Jackson
|1961
|7
|73
|DB
|GB
|Alabama
|Murphy
|Mike Fuller
|1975
|3
|73
|DB
|SD
|Auburn
|Shaw
|Mickey Sutton
|1965
|7
|90
|DB
|Chi
|Auburn
|Murphy
|George Hultz
|1961
|7
|92
|DT
|StL
|So. Miss
|Grand Bay
|Bill Shipp
|1952
|8
|95
|T
|NYG
|Alabama
|Murphy
|Leon Garror
|1972
|5
|105
|DB
|Buff
|Alcorn St
|Williamson
|Jalston Fowler
|2015
|4
|108
|RB
|Tenn
|Alabama
|Vigor
|Mitch Davis
|1994
|4
|118
|LB
|Atl
|Georgia
|Vigor
|Ito Smith
|2018
|4
|126
|RB
|Atl
|So. Miss
|McGill-Toolen
|Scott Hunter
|1971
|6
|140
|QB
|GB
|Alabama
|Vigor
|Kenny King
|2003
|5
|141
|DE
|Ariz
|Alabama
|Daphne
|Freddie Robinson
|1987
|6
|142
|DB
|Ind
|Alabama
|Davidson
|Greg Richardson
|1987
|6
|156
|WR
|Minn
|Alabama
|Murphy
|Sims Stokes
|1967
|6
|157
|WR
|Dall
|No. Arizona
|Blount
|Paul C. Harris
|1977
|6
|159
|LB
|Pitt
|Alabama
|Toulminville
|Clifton McNeil
|1962
|11
|161
|WR
|Clev
|Grambling
|Central
|Tee Martin
|2000
|5
|163
|QB
|Pitt
|Tennessee
|Williamson
|A.J. McCarron
|2014
|5
|164
|QB
|Cin
|Alabama
|St. Paul’s
|Rickey Young
|1975
|6
|164
|RB
|SD
|Jackson St
|Vigor
|Buddy Aydelette
|1980
|7
|169
|T
|GB
|Alabama
|Murphy
|Leon Lett
|1981
|7
|173
|DT
|Dall
|Emporia St
|Fairhope
|Charlie Parker
|1964
|13
|176
|G/DT
|Balt
|So. Miss
|Blount
|Karl Powe
|1985
|7
|178
|WR
|Dall
|Alabama St
|Blount
|Henry Monroe
|1979
|7
|180
|DB
|GB
|Miss State
|B.C. Rain
|Etric Pruitt
|2004
|6
|186
|DB
|Atl
|So. Miss
|Theodore
|Larry Cowan
|1982
|7
|192
|RB
|Mia
|Jackson St
|Blount
|Darius Philon
|2015
|6
|192
|DE
|SD
|Arkansas
|Vigor
|Matt McCants
|2012
|6
|201
|T
|NYG
|UAB
|Williamson
|Deshaun Davis
|2019
|6
|210
|LB
|Cin
|Auburn
|Vigor
|Jay Prosch
|2014
|6
|211
|RB
|Hou
|Auburn
|UMS-Wright
|Captain Munnerlyn
|2009
|7
|216
|DB
|Car
|So. Carolina
|Murphy
|Ellis Lankster
|2009
|7
|220
|DB
|Buff
|West Virgina
|Vigor
|Jerrel Wilson
|1963
|17
|225
|P
|LAR
|So. Miss
|Murphy
|Marvin Thomas
|1997
|7
|233
|DE
|Chi
|Memphis
|Baldwin Co.
|Ralph Staten
|1997
|7
|236
|LB
|Balt
|Alabama
|MGM
|Dave Windham
|1984
|9
|251
|LB
|NE
|Jackson St
|Vigor
|David King
|1985
|10
|271
|RB
|KC
|Auburn
|Fairhope
|James Evans
|1987
|10
|271
|RB
|KB
|Southern
|Blount
|Scott Bolton
|1988
|12
|312
|WR
|GB
|Auburn
|Theodore
|Red Noonan
|1950
|26
|328
|RB
|NYY
|Alabama
|Murphy
|Joey Jones
|1984*
|1
|6
|WR
|Atl
|Alabama
|Murphy
