All-Time Mobile/Baldwin NFL Draft

Area has had 15 first round picks

JaMarcus Russell of Williamson High School was the first overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2020 NFL Draft runs Thursday through Saturday and Florida running back and Theodore High grad Lamical Perine is expected to be the latest player from the Mobile area to be selected.

15 players from Mobile and Baldwin Counties have been taken in the first round of the draft, most recently in 2014 when C.J. Mosley and Jimmie Ward were selected. JaMarcus Russell is the area’s only number one overall pick. The quarterback was taken by the Oakland Raiders in 2007.

Almost 80 local players have been selected over the years, including Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees Robert Brazile and Kenny Stabler. Brazile was selected with the sixth overall pick in 1975. Stabler was taken 52nd in 1968.

Some draft oddities:

Ed Dyas was selected 62nd overall in 1961 by the Baltimore Colts but passed on an NFL career for one in medicine.

Joey Jones was taken in the first round, sixth overall, in the 1984 NFL Supplemental Draft. This was primarily a dispersal of players from the defunct USFL.

Red Noonan was taken in 26th round of the 1950 draft by the NFL expansion New York Yanks. Noonan never played in the NFL, and the Yanks folded two years later.

Below is list of all Mobile and Baldwin County players selected in the NFL Draft. If we missed someone, email us!

PLAYERYEARROUNDPICKPOSTEAMCOLLEGEHIGH SCHOOL
JaMarcus Russell200711QBOakLSUWilliamson
Chris Samuel200013TWashAlabamaShaw
Keith McCants199014DETBAlabamaMurphy
Don Reese197416DTMiaJackson StVigor
Robert Brazile197516LBHouJackson StVigor
Richard Todd197616QBNYJAlabamaDavidson
Julio Jones201116WRAtlAlabamaFoley
Mark Barron201217DBTBAlabama St. Paul’s
Willie Anderson1996110TCinAuburnVigor
D.J. Fluker2013111TSDAlabamaFoley
NIck Fairley2011113DTDetAuburnWilliamson
Derrick Burroughs1985114DBBuffMemphisBlount
C.J. Mosley2014117LBBaltAlabamaTheodore
Hanford Dixon1981122DBClevSo. MissTheodore
Jimmie Ward2014130DBSFNo. IllinoisDavidson
Lawyer Tillman1889231TEClevAuburnLeFlore
T.J. Yeldon2015236RBJaxAlabamaDaphne
Mardye McDole1981239WRMinnMiss StateMurphy
J.J. Johnson1999239RBMiaMiss StateDavidson
Eddie Freeman2002243DEKCUABB.C. Rain
Pat White2009244QBMiaWest VirginaDaphne
Kevin Lee1994245WRNEAlabamaVigor
Jaquiski Tartt2015246DBSFSamfordDavidson
Rich Caster1970246TENYJJackson StWilliamson
Sherman Williams1995246RBDallAlabamaBlount
Alonzo Johnson1986248LBPhilFloridaBlount
Ryan Anderson2017249LBWashAlabamaDaphne
Kenny Stabler1968252QBOakAlabamaFoley
Rodney Hudson2011255CKCFlorida StB.C. Rain
Eddie Lewis1976257DBSFKansasToulminville
Ben Rudolph1981360DENYJLong Beach StFairhope
John Steber1945761G/DTWashVanderbiltMurphy
Ed Dyas1961562RBBaltAuburnMcGill
Jesse James1995262G/DTStLMiss StateWilliamson
Sen’Derrick Marks2009262DTTennAuburnVigor
Chevis Jackson2008368DBAtlLSUSt. Paul’s
Bobby Jackson1961773DBGBAlabamaMurphy
Mike Fuller1975373DBSDAuburnShaw
Mickey Sutton1965790DBChiAuburnMurphy
George Hultz1961792DTStLSo. MissGrand Bay
Bill Shipp1952895TNYGAlabamaMurphy
Leon Garror19725105DBBuffAlcorn StWilliamson
Jalston Fowler20154108RBTennAlabamaVigor
Mitch Davis19944118LBAtlGeorgiaVigor
Ito Smith20184126RBAtlSo. MissMcGill-Toolen
Scott Hunter19716140QBGBAlabamaVigor
Kenny King20035141DEArizAlabamaDaphne
Freddie Robinson19876142DBIndAlabamaDavidson
Greg Richardson19876156WRMinnAlabamaMurphy
Sims Stokes19676157WRDallNo. ArizonaBlount
Paul C. Harris19776159LBPittAlabamaToulminville
Clifton McNeil196211161WRClevGramblingCentral
Tee Martin20005163QBPittTennesseeWilliamson
A.J. McCarron20145164QBCinAlabamaSt. Paul’s
Rickey Young19756164RBSDJackson StVigor
Buddy Aydelette19807169TGBAlabamaMurphy
Leon Lett19817173DTDallEmporia StFairhope
Charlie Parker196413176G/DTBaltSo. MissBlount
Karl Powe19857178WRDallAlabama StBlount
Henry Monroe19797180DBGBMiss StateB.C. Rain
Etric Pruitt20046186DBAtlSo. MissTheodore
Larry Cowan19827192RBMiaJackson StBlount
Darius Philon20156192DESDArkansasVigor
Matt McCants20126201TNYGUABWilliamson
Deshaun Davis20196210LBCinAuburnVigor
Jay Prosch20146211RBHouAuburnUMS-Wright
Captain Munnerlyn20097216DBCarSo. CarolinaMurphy
Ellis Lankster20097220DBBuffWest VirginaVigor
Jerrel Wilson196317225PLARSo. MissMurphy
Marvin Thomas19977233DEChiMemphisBaldwin Co.
Ralph Staten19977236LBBaltAlabamaMGM
Dave Windham19849251LBNEJackson StVigor
David King198510271RBKCAuburnFairhope
James Evans198710271RBKBSouthernBlount
Scott Bolton198812312WRGBAuburnTheodore
Red Noonan195026328RBNYYAlabamaMurphy
Joey Jones1984*16WRAtlAlabamaMurphy

