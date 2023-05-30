TUSCULOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama Basketball has received a huge boost for the 2023-2024 season.

Junior Mark Sears has announced he will withdraw his name from the NBA Draft and return to the Crimson Tide for his senior season.

Sears, a 6’1 guard, tweeted Tuesday afternoon announcing the decision. In the video, Sears told Crimson Tide Fans: “Bama Nation, I’m back.”

He declared for the NBA Draft on April 8.

“After much consideration and deliberation, I have decided to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility,” Sears said at the time.

Declaring for the NBA Draft allowed Sears to talk to NBA teams while maintaining his college eligibility.

Sears joined the Crimson Tide before the 2022-23 season after spending two years at Ohio. The junior transfer made an instant impact on Alabama, and ended up starting every game for Nate Oats.

He was Alabama’s second-leading scorer, behind only National Freshman of the Year Brandon Miller, who also declared for the NBA draft, and averaged 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 40.6% from the field.

The announcement provides a little more clarity on who will be on the Tide will roster next season. Alabama has lost a total of 9 players to either the NBA Draft or transfer portal.

Jahvon Quinnerly still has the option to withdraw from the transfer portal but must withdraw by May 31.

The 77th NBA Draft is set for June 22 in Brooklyn, NY.