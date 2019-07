ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 05: Vince Biegel #47 of the Wisconsin Badgers tackles Jake Coker #14 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the Advocare Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 5, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Alabama will travel to Wisconsin on Sept. 14, 2024 and the Badgers will play in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Crimson Tide have a new opponent on their 2024 football schedule.

Alabama will take on the Wisconsin Badgers Sept. 14, 2024 at Camp Randall Stadium. In 2025, the Badgers will travel to Tuscaloosa.

#Alabama's future P5 non-conference games:



2020: USC (Texas)

2021: Miami (Atlanta)

2022: at Texas

2023: Texas

2024: at Wisconsin

2025: Wisconsin

2026: at West Virginia

2027: West Virginia

2028: at Notre Dame

2029: Notre Dame

2030: OPEN

2031: OPEN

2032: at Oklahoma

2033: Oklahoma — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) July 29, 2019

The Badgers and Crimson Tide have only played two other times, with Alabama beating Wisconsin 35-17 in the 2015 AdvoCare Kickoff Classic.

The two teams also met on the gridiron in 1928, with the Badgers winning that match-up.