Alabama vs LSU game day traffic: Plan for delays

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — With 150,000 people predicted to be in Tuscaloosa Saturday, fans should plan for major traffic delays.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) advises leaving early for the game. ALDOT West Central Region public information officer John McWillians told CBS 42 Tuscaloosa traffic is expected to get very heavy three to four hours before kickoff, with a peak period of 2 hours prior to kickoff.

People driving from Birmingham to Tuscaloosa can take either of these two routes:

I-59/20 SB to Exit 100 and take Highway 216 into Tuscaloosa

I-59/20 SB to McFarland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa

Downtown Tuscaloosa roadblocks begin at 8 a.m. This includes closures on University Boulevard.

Quad drop-off hours are 7 – 10 a.m.

Watch the CBS 42 College Football Pregame Show at 12 p.m. Saturday for real-time traffic updates.