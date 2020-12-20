Alabama to play Notre Dame in College football playoff semifinals

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama to play Notre Dame in College football playoff semifinals.

Clemson is to play against Ohio State. The winners of each game will go against each other in the finals.

