BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Eli Gold, a sportscaster and “Voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide,” now has a clean bill of health.

Gold, who has been calling Alabama football games since 1988, recently told “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP’s 105.5 in Mobile that he was now cancer-free.

Gold sat out from his announcing duties during the 2022 season due to health issues, where he lost over 100 pounds at one point. He recently completed his last round of chemotherapy

He is expected to be back in the booth for the upcoming season.