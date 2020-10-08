Alabama-Ole Miss kickoff pushed back due to Hurricane Delta Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to severe weather projected for the Oxford, Mississippi area Saturday due to Hurricane Delta, the Alabama-Ole Miss football game has been pushed back over an hour.
Kickoff will now start at 6:30 p.m. Saturday as opposed to the original 5 p.m. time, according to a tweet from Ole Miss.
“This decision was made with the safety and wellbeing of our student-athletes, staff and fans as the priority,” said Keith Carter, Ole Miss vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics at Ole Miss in a statement released Thursday. “I appreciate the cooperation of the SEC, Alabama and ESPN in changing the start time, and we will be prepared to make any other necessary operational adjustments to ensure a safe gameday environment. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those that could be impacted by this storm.”
The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
LATEST STORIES:
- ADPH investigating death of cat that tested positive for COVID-19
- ‘So frustrating’: Doctors and nurses battle coronavirus skeptics
- US military blindsided by Trump’s new Afghan troop withdrawal
- WIN BIG ON TOMMY TUESDAYS IN OCTOBER!
- Watchdog agency finds Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue violated law by backing Trump reelection