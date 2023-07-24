MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama 2024 commit Sterling Dixon is leaving Mobile Christian for his senior season — multiple sources, including Leopards head coach Ronnie Cottrell, confirmed to WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli.

Dixon is the state’s reigning 3A Lineman of the Year — he posted 182 tackles and 18 sacks for the Leopards last season.

Cottrell says Dixon met with his Mobile Christian teammates to announce his decision to leave the Leopards program.

Dixon is a 4-star linebacker, according to 247 Sports. He committed to Alabama this past December. The high school football season begins on Friday, August 25th.

