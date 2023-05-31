TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly has withdrawn from the 2023 NBA Draft and will return to the Capstone for his final season, according to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Quinerly will be entering his fourth season with the Crimson Tide. He’s been a part of the 2020-2021 and 2022-2023 teams that won the SEC regular season title and SEC Tournament championship. He was an SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year in 2023 and won SEC Tournament Most Outstanding Player in 2021.

Quinerly was a McDonald’s All-American in 2018 and started his career at Villanova. He played in 35 games last season after tearing his ACL in the NCAA Tournament against Notre Dame in 2022.

His return is huge for the Crimson Tide, as it will have a veteran backcourt after Mark Sears announced he will also be returning for his senior season. Quinerly averaged 8.7 points, 3.6 assists and shot 35.7% from the 3-point line last season.