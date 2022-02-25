While most colleges and universities field a football team as part of its general athletics program, there are some for which football is more than merely a sport—it’s akin almost to a religion. Devotion to the team and its colors is as important to that school’s culture as a religious icon is to a believer. These programs actively scout and recruit notable high school players, and are in turn rigorously applied to by matriculating seniors eager to make a name for themselves at the collegiate level.

Among the most notable college football empires are Notre Dame, the universities of Alabama, Michigan, Texas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, Penn State, Ohio State—the list goes on and on.

But for every touchstone football school, there is an outlier that has produced some of the most successful and cherished players in the game. Think Jackson State, which gave us “Sweetness” himself, Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Or Mississippi Valley State, which yielded 3-time Super Bowl champion and #1 Player in NFL History, as voted by the NFL Network, ‘49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Each year, the college draft serves as a source of renewal to professional football and a testament to the quality of college programs nationwide. With the 2022 NFL draft set to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from the Alabama Crimson Tide using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.

#20. Mark Barron (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #7 overall in 2012

– Drafted by: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (0 Pro Bowls)

#19. Richard Todd (QB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #6 overall in 1976

– Drafted by: NY Jets

– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (0 Pro Bowls)

#18. Andre Smith (T)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #6 overall in 2009

– Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

– Years as a starter in NFL: 8 (0 Pro Bowls)

#17. Julio Jones (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #6 overall in 2011

– Drafted by: Atlanta Falcons

– Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (7 Pro Bowls)

#16. Barry Krauss (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #6 overall in 1979

– Drafted by: Baltimore Ravens

– Years as a starter in NFL: 8 (0 Pro Bowls)

#15. Eric Curry (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #6 overall in 1993

– Drafted by: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)

#14. Jaylen Waddle (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #6 overall in 2021

– Drafted by: Miami Dolphins

– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#13. John Copeland (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #5 overall in 1993

– Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (0 Pro Bowls)

#12. Tua Tagovailoa (QB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #5 overall in 2020

– Drafted by: Miami Dolphins

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#11. E.J. Junior (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #5 overall in 1981

– Drafted by: St. Louis Rams

– Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (2 Pro Bowls)

#10. Jon Hand (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #4 overall in 1986

– Drafted by: Indianapolis Colts

– Years as a starter in NFL: 8 (0 Pro Bowls)

#9. Keith McCants (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #4 overall in 1990

– Drafted by: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#8. Derrick Thomas (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #4 overall in 1989

– Drafted by: Kansas City Chiefs

– Years as a starter in NFL: 11 (9 Pro Bowls)

#7. Amari Cooper (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #4 overall in 2015

– Drafted by: Oakland Raiders

– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (4 Pro Bowls)

#6. John Hannah (G)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #4 overall in 1973

– Drafted by: New England Patriots

– Years as a starter in NFL: 13 (9 Pro Bowls)

#5. Chris Samuels (T)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #3 overall in 2000

– Drafted by: Washington Football Team

– Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (6 Pro Bowls)

#4. Marcell Dareus (DT)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #3 overall in 2011

– Drafted by: Buffalo Bills

– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (2 Pro Bowls)

#3. Quinnen Williams (DT)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #3 overall in 2019

– Drafted by: NY Jets

– Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)

#2. Trent Richardson (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #3 overall in 2012

– Drafted by: Cleveland Browns

– Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)

#1. Cornelius Bennett (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #2 overall in 1987

– Drafted by: Indianapolis Colts

– Years as a starter in NFL: 14 (5 Pro Bowls)