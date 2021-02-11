Alabama basketball fan buys billboards encouraging team to ‘rebound’

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball fan is taking team spirit to new heights.

Basketball fan Mike Wendel recently bought four billboards on University Boulevard in Tuscaloosa to encourage the team to “protect the paint,” among other spirited suggestions. University of Alabama Athletics Director Greg Byrne tweeted Wendel “made a nice contribution to the Crimson Standard to support [the school’s] future basketball investments!”

ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE BASKETBALL 🏀 FAN BUYS BILLBOARDS TO SHOW SUPPORT: basketball fan Mike Wendel is taking team spirit to the next level. He recently bought 4 billboards on University Boulevard in Tuscaloosa to encourage the crimson tide mens basketball team to REBOUND pic.twitter.com/yvhSkYz6Gw — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) February 11, 2021

In Tuesday’s game against South Carolina, the Crimson Tide clinched a close win over the Gamecocks, 81-78. The “rebound” comes after the team’s first loss of the Southeastern Conference season at Missouri, a painful 68-65 defeat. In fact, the Tide outrebounded the Gamecocks with 41 rebounds to their 39.

Alabama went into the Missouri game with 10 wins under their belt—the team’s longest winning streak since the 1996-1997 season. Following Tuesday’s win, Alabama ranks No. 11 in the Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll. They have improved their standing to 11-1 in the SEC and 16-5 overall.

Alabama’s upcoming home game against the Georgia Bulldogs will take place Saturday at 2:30 p.m. See the team’s full schedule here.