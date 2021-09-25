Alabama A&M tops Tuskegee in Gulf Coast Challenge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a game that would see them rack up 559 yards of total offense and incredible individual performances, Alabama A&M (3-0, 1-0 SWAC) downed NCAA Division II rival Tuskegee (1-3, 0-0 SIAC) 45-35 Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Alabama A&M graduate quarterback Ageel Glass completed 27 of 39 passes for 405 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs. He was joined by senior running back Gary Quarles who pounded the ground for a career-high 164 yards on 24 carries with two scores.

Alabama A&M will resume their Southwestern Athletic Conference schedule against Grambling on Saturday, Oct. 2, in Ruston, La. Kickoff set for 2 p.m.

