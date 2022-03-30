NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Final Four is back this week in New Orleans first time since 2012 when freshman Anthony Davis led Kentucky to a national championship.



The game is now a fixture in domed stadiums and two men are responsible for that – and one is a man who very much loved the Superdome and New Orleans.

When the Superdome opened in 1975, it was a basketball arena. The New Orleans Jazz played there, but one man in New Orleans, Bill Curl, had a bigger dream.



Curl and Tom Jernstedt of the NCAA hatched a plan, “why not the Final Four here?”

WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels took a look at how those men’s dreams became a Final Four reality in the Big Easy.