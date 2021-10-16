Afternoon delight: Tigers rebound, upset Gators

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 16: The LSU Tigers celebrate a win after a game against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — LSU running back Ty Davis-Price rushed for a school record 287 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers, 12 point underdogs, upended 20th ranked Florida Saturday at Tiger Stadium, 49-42.

The game winner was a pass, on fourth and goal at the one. Max Johnson threw to Jaray Jenkins in the right flat and he scored with 3:30 to play.

As rumors of Ed Orgeron’s dismissal swirled, LSU played its best game of the season.

“We got together Monday and said we are going to beat the Florida Gators,” said Orgeron. “This is about the players.”

The week of the Florida game, Orgeron announced that wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, and cornerback Eli Ricks were out for the season.

The Tigers intercepted Florida quarterbacks four times, including three off Anthony Richardson. Richardson’s final interception was by linebacker Damone Clark with 1:59 to play at the LSU 30.

LSU won despite only 133 passing yards from Max Johnson.

The Tigers employed a new formation against the Gators and it worked to perfection. LSU inserted freshman Garrett Dellinger as a third tackle, and started Jack Mashburn at tight end. The Tigers ran the football 45 times, and passed only 24.

“We called it our 12 jumbo package,” said Orgeron.

LSU led 21-6, but on the final play of the first half, Florida quarterback Emory Jones threw a 42 yard Hail Mary pass completion in the right corner of the north end zone to Jacob Copeland.

The teams combined for 57 points in the second half. LSU tied its season high in points, despite not scoring in the first quarter.

Davis-Price had only 287 rushing yards coming into the Florida game. But, he’s rushed for 434 yards in the last two games.

LSU has found its running game, and the Tigers’ season has some new juice.