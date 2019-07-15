AFC Mobile prepares for first playoff appearance

“All the teams that we could potentially match-up against have had really good seasons,” said coach Wieczorek.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “We set the objective to make the playoffs for the first time in the club’s history and we met that target with a game in hand,” said AFC Mobile coach Steve Wieczorek.

The Azaleas recently made history, and will be making their first playoff appearance next weekend.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” said goalkeeper Domenic Nascimben. “When we first came in we set the task of reaching the playoffs and we were able to do that.”

“I’m the type of person that wants to honor what I set out to do, what I talked to the board about, what we talked to the fans about and what we said to each player that came in,” said coach Wieczorek.

“I think it’s an amazing achievement, not only for the players but for the supporters as well,” said Nascimben.”

AFC Mobile is in its third year playing in the Gulf Coast Premier League, and have one of the most rabid supporter groups along the Gulf Coast.

“The supporters have been great, it’s nothing like in college,” said Nascimben. “We get thousands of supporters that come watch us play. It’s amazing, playing at The Lip, with all your supporters chanting your name, it’s something I’ve never had before.”

With support for the league growing, the level of talent on the pitch is also improving.

“It is a destination for good, college players as well as local players in each community. I think that the investment from each board that is connected to a team has bared that out,” said coach Wieczorek.

The Azaleas have surely enjoyed their regular season success, and historic accomplishment. But now their attention turns to the next mountain they have to climb.

“All the teams that we could potentially match-up against have had really good seasons,” said coach Wieczorek. “With our squad, we’ll be tested. If we can get through that first match, then anything can happen in the semi-final or final weekend.”

“Everyone’s very motivated It’s our first trip to the playoffs so nobody really knows what to expect,” said midfielder Tilman Schober. “But we’re excited to play someone from outside our division, we think we can beat anyone in this league.”