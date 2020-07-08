A look back at USA President Tony Waldrop’s athletic career

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Did you know University of South Alabama President Dr. Tony Waldrop was once a world record holder running the mile? Randy Patrick takes a look back at a track career that needs to be remembered. Watch the video above.
