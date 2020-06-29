A long-overdue ‘Tip of the Cap’ to baseball’s Black pioneers

FILE – In this May 17, 1970, file photo, Atlanta Braves’ Hank Aaron, center, who became the ninth player in Major League history to get 3,000 hits, kisses a baseball alongside Famer Stan Musial and Braves owner Bill Bartholomay, in Cincinnati. Bartholomay, the former Braves owner who moved the team from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, according to his daughter, Jamie. He was 91. Bartholomay sold the Braves to Ted Turner in 1976 but remained as chairman of the team’s board of directors until 2003, when he assumed an emeritus role. (AP Photo/Gene Smith, File)

The short history of baseball’s Negro Leagues is suddenly a tale for our times. It’s about how men like Jackie Robinson, Willie Mays and Hank Aaron got their start in a game that was separate but not equal, and how they went on to prove they were the equals of ballplayers anywhere.

A planned major league-wide celebration of the 100-year anniversary of the founding on the Negro Leagues was shelved because of the coronavirus pandemic. So it moved to an online campaign called “Tip Your Cap,” drawing tributes from presidents, civil rights leaders, entertainers and athletes everywhere.