A.J. Pollock an All Time BayBear

With the Mobile BayBears set to end a 23 year run, News-5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.

We are naming the WKRG News 5 All Time Mobile BayBears Team on wkrg.dom.

The selections are based on the player’s or coach’s overall career, not just their time in Mobile. We will reveal members one at a time as the BayBears approach their final game on Sept. 2



#20

A.J. Pollock OF (2011)

Pollock is currently with the Los Angeles Dodgers after spending 2012-2018 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 2015, he hit .315 with 20 homers and played in the All Star Game.

Pollock played the entire 2011 season in Mobile where he hit .307 with 8 home runs, 73 RBI, and 36 stolen bases. He is a .279 career big league hitter.



Previously named:

General Manager – Bill Shanahan

Bat Boy – Wade Vadakin

Coach- Andy Green

Manager – Turner Ward

#28 Player – Wiki Gonzalez

#27 Player – Nick Ahmed

#26 Player – Sean Burroughs

#25 Player – Tyler Skaggs

#24 Player – Jake Lamb

#23 Player – Jarrod Parker

#22 Player – Brian Lawrence

#21 Player – Khalil Greene

