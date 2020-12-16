A.J. plays, Julio out, Stallworth recovers fumble, Reaves has career day

Sports

A look at local NFL players in Week 14

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jeremy Reaves, Pensacola Catholic and South Alabama alum

Here is a recap of Week 13 performances by local NFL players

Ryan Anderson

Daphne/Alabama

LB/DE Washington

Anderson was inactive with a knee injury as Washington beat San Francisco

Mark Barron 

St. Paul’s/Alabama

LB Denver

Barron was not active for Denver’s win over Carolina.

D.J. Fluker

Foley/Alabama

G/T Baltimore

Fluker’s played 77-percent of snaps for the Ravens in their win over Cleveland

Graham Gano

Tate/Florida State

K N.Y. Giants

Gano had no field goal attempts in the Giants loss to Arizona.

Tytus Howard

Monroe County/Alabama State

T Houston

Howard played 100-percent of offensive snaps for the Texans, as well as on special teams, in a loss to Chicago.

Rodney Hudson

B.C. Rain/Florida State

C Las Vegas

Hudson played 100-percent  of offensive snaps for the Raiders in a loss to the Colts.

Bryce Huff

St. Paul’s/Memphis

LB N.Y. Jets

Huff played on 12-percent of the Jets defensive snaps in a loss to Seattle

Julio Jones

Foley/Alabama

WR Atlanta

Jones was inactive with an injury and did not play in the Falcons loss to the Chargers.

A.J. McCarron

St. Paul’s/Alabama

QB Houston

McCarron saw his first action of the year, taking one snap, and being sacked for a 12-yard loss in the Texans’ loss to the Bears.

Alfred Morris

Pine Forest/Florida Atlantic

RB N.Y. Giants

Morris rushed three times for seven yards in a loss to Arizona.

La’Mical Perine

Theodore/Florida

RB N.Y. Jets

Perine is on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Jeremy Reaves

Pensacola Catholic/South Alabama

DB Washington

Reaves recorded six tackles and a pass defended in Washington’s win over San francisco. Reaves played on 41-percent of defensive snaps.

Ito Smith

McGill-Toolen/Southern Miss

RB Atlanta

Smith rushed 11 times for 42 yards and caught a pass in Atlanta’s loss to the L.A. Chargers. He was on the field for 44-percent of the Falcons offensive snaps.

Taylor Stallworth

Murphy/South Carolina

DT Indianapolis

Stallworth recovered a fumble and played on 32-percent of defensive snaps in the Colts win over Las Vegas.

Jaquiski Tartt

Davidson/Samford

S San Francisco

Tartt has been placed on injured reserve with a toe injury and is likely out for the year

Jimmie Ward

Davidson/No. Illinois

DB San Francisco

Ward played on all defensive snaps for San Francisco and had seven combined tackles in a loss to Washington.

T.J. Yeldon

Daphne/Alabama

RB Buffalo

Yeldon was not active for the Bills win over Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories