A.J. plays, Julio out, Stallworth recovers fumble, Reaves has career day

A look at local NFL players in Week 14

Here is a recap of Week 13 performances by local NFL players

Ryan Anderson

Daphne/Alabama

LB/DE Washington

Anderson was inactive with a knee injury as Washington beat San Francisco

Mark Barron

St. Paul’s/Alabama

LB Denver

Barron was not active for Denver’s win over Carolina.

D.J. Fluker

Foley/Alabama

G/T Baltimore

Fluker’s played 77-percent of snaps for the Ravens in their win over Cleveland

Graham Gano

Tate/Florida State

K N.Y. Giants

Gano had no field goal attempts in the Giants loss to Arizona.

Tytus Howard

Monroe County/Alabama State

T Houston

Howard played 100-percent of offensive snaps for the Texans, as well as on special teams, in a loss to Chicago.

Rodney Hudson

B.C. Rain/Florida State

C Las Vegas

Hudson played 100-percent of offensive snaps for the Raiders in a loss to the Colts.

Bryce Huff

St. Paul’s/Memphis

LB N.Y. Jets

Huff played on 12-percent of the Jets defensive snaps in a loss to Seattle

Julio Jones

Foley/Alabama

WR Atlanta

Jones was inactive with an injury and did not play in the Falcons loss to the Chargers.

A.J. McCarron

St. Paul’s/Alabama

QB Houston

McCarron saw his first action of the year, taking one snap, and being sacked for a 12-yard loss in the Texans’ loss to the Bears.

Alfred Morris

Pine Forest/Florida Atlantic

RB N.Y. Giants

Morris rushed three times for seven yards in a loss to Arizona.

La’Mical Perine

Theodore/Florida

RB N.Y. Jets

Perine is on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Jeremy Reaves

Pensacola Catholic/South Alabama

DB Washington

Reaves recorded six tackles and a pass defended in Washington’s win over San francisco. Reaves played on 41-percent of defensive snaps.

Ito Smith

McGill-Toolen/Southern Miss

RB Atlanta

Smith rushed 11 times for 42 yards and caught a pass in Atlanta’s loss to the L.A. Chargers. He was on the field for 44-percent of the Falcons offensive snaps.

Taylor Stallworth

Murphy/South Carolina

DT Indianapolis

Stallworth recovered a fumble and played on 32-percent of defensive snaps in the Colts win over Las Vegas.

Jaquiski Tartt

Davidson/Samford

S San Francisco

Tartt has been placed on injured reserve with a toe injury and is likely out for the year

Jimmie Ward

Davidson/No. Illinois

DB San Francisco

Ward played on all defensive snaps for San Francisco and had seven combined tackles in a loss to Washington.

T.J. Yeldon

Daphne/Alabama

RB Buffalo

Yeldon was not active for the Bills win over Pittsburgh.