A.J. plays, Julio out, Stallworth recovers fumble, Reaves has career day

Here is a recap of Week 13 performances by local NFL players
Ryan Anderson
Daphne/Alabama
LB/DE Washington
Anderson was inactive with a knee injury as Washington beat San Francisco
Mark Barron
St. Paul’s/Alabama
LB Denver
Barron was not active for Denver’s win over Carolina.
D.J. Fluker
Foley/Alabama
G/T Baltimore
Fluker’s played 77-percent of snaps for the Ravens in their win over Cleveland
Graham Gano
Tate/Florida State
K N.Y. Giants
Gano had no field goal attempts in the Giants loss to Arizona.
Tytus Howard
Monroe County/Alabama State
T Houston
Howard played 100-percent of offensive snaps for the Texans, as well as on special teams, in a loss to Chicago.
Rodney Hudson
B.C. Rain/Florida State
C Las Vegas
Hudson played 100-percent of offensive snaps for the Raiders in a loss to the Colts.
Bryce Huff
St. Paul’s/Memphis
LB N.Y. Jets
Huff played on 12-percent of the Jets defensive snaps in a loss to Seattle
Julio Jones
Foley/Alabama
WR Atlanta
Jones was inactive with an injury and did not play in the Falcons loss to the Chargers.
A.J. McCarron
St. Paul’s/Alabama
QB Houston
McCarron saw his first action of the year, taking one snap, and being sacked for a 12-yard loss in the Texans’ loss to the Bears.
Alfred Morris
Pine Forest/Florida Atlantic
RB N.Y. Giants
Morris rushed three times for seven yards in a loss to Arizona.
La’Mical Perine
Theodore/Florida
RB N.Y. Jets
Perine is on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
Jeremy Reaves
Pensacola Catholic/South Alabama
DB Washington
Reaves recorded six tackles and a pass defended in Washington’s win over San francisco. Reaves played on 41-percent of defensive snaps.
Ito Smith
McGill-Toolen/Southern Miss
RB Atlanta
Smith rushed 11 times for 42 yards and caught a pass in Atlanta’s loss to the L.A. Chargers. He was on the field for 44-percent of the Falcons offensive snaps.
Taylor Stallworth
Murphy/South Carolina
DT Indianapolis
Stallworth recovered a fumble and played on 32-percent of defensive snaps in the Colts win over Las Vegas.
Jaquiski Tartt
Davidson/Samford
S San Francisco
Tartt has been placed on injured reserve with a toe injury and is likely out for the year
Jimmie Ward
Davidson/No. Illinois
DB San Francisco
Ward played on all defensive snaps for San Francisco and had seven combined tackles in a loss to Washington.
T.J. Yeldon
Daphne/Alabama
RB Buffalo
Yeldon was not active for the Bills win over Pittsburgh.