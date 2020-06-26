80-year-old Fairhope man starts round of golf with Eagle 2 and hole in one

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dan Fortier shot better than his age last week at Quail Creek Golf Course in Fairhope. The 80-year-old golfer holed out from the fairway on the first hole for an Eagle 2. Using the same club and ball, Dan teed off on hole number 2 and aced it from 155 yards!
After being -4 following the fantastic start, he went on to shoot better than his age, his 18-hole total 76! Assistant Pro Owen Scott said, “Dan’s a good golfer, he’s not a hacker, but I didn’t know he was that good!”
