(WKRG) — The Alabama High School Athletic Association Final Four Basketball Tournaments take place next week at the Legacy Arena in Downtown Birmingham. The following semifinal games involve teams from Lower Alabama:

Monday at 6:00 p.m. – 2A Girls – ST. LUKE’S vs. Sulligent

Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. – 4A Girls – VIGOR vs. Deshler

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. – 4A Boys – ESCAMBIA COUNTY vs. Haleyville

Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. – 6A Boys – McGILL-TOOLEN vs. Huffman

Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. – 5A Girls – ST. PAUL’S vs. Huntsville Lee

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. – 5A Boys – UMS-WRIGHT vs. Huntsville Lee

Thursday at noon – 7A Girls – DAVIDSON vs. Hoover

Thursday at 1:30 p.m. – 7A Boys – BAKER vs. James Clemens