49ers, Chiefs hold final walk-throughs before big game

The Chiefs were particularly loose. Several players danced through plays while music played.

An official ball for the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game that was made at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, in Miami. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

MIAMI (AP) – The 49ers and Chiefs held walk-throughs on a rainy Saturday, one day before they will meet in the Super Bowl. San Francisco used the University of Miami’s indoor facility before a busing rider to Hard Rock Stadium for a look at the venue. The weather forced Kansas City to relocate from Hard Rock Stadium back to the training facility at Nova Southeastern University, where the team practiced all week. The Chiefs were particularly loose. Several players danced through plays while music played.

