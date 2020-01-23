4-year-old kidney patient receives surprise from Reese’s Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An autographed football, Senior Bowl tickets and a lot of excitement this week for a lucky 4-year-old.

“This is a hardship. It’s a hardship on Logan and it’s a hardship on their family, but the exciting thing is Logan is a football fan,” said Becki Connally with the Alabama Kidney Foundation.

Logan is a big football fan and that’s why the Alabama Kidney Foundation and the Reese’s Senior Bowl decided to come together this year to show their support.

Logan developed Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome after he was infected by E. coli back in 2018. Since that time it’s been a rough road for Logan and his family.

“Basically it attacks the kidneys. Either the kidneys, heart or brain and in his case it was the kidneys,” said his mom.

Logan currently relies on Dialysis.

“Typically the kidneys recover, but in his case they did not. There’s actually an 85% chance that they would have recovered and we were being optimistic at first,” she said.

But, his kidneys never recovered. This week Logan was presented with tickets to the game and was also awarded an autographed football.

