MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple sources close to the South Alabama football program tell WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli that four Jags assistant coaches have been fired.

According to sources, South Alabama linebacker coach Will Windham, running back coach Antonio Bradford, offensive line coach Gordon Steele and wide receiver coach Michael Smith were let go Wednesday.

The Jags finished the season 7-6 overall after a win over Eastern Michigan in the 68 Ventures Bowl this past weekend.

The decision comes after something of a disappointing season for the Jags. After a 10-3 finish in the 2022-23 season, they were one of the favorites to compete for a Sun Belt Conference championship with more than 20 players returning with starting experience.