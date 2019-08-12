3B Burroughs lands on All Time BayBears Team

With the Mobile BayBears set to end a 23 year run, News-5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.

We are naming the WKRG News 5 All Time Mobile BayBears Team on wkrg.dom. We will reveal members one at a time as the BayBears approach their final game on Sept. 2

#26

Sean Burroughs 3B (2000)

Burroughs was a celebrity at age 12, having led Long Beach, CA to back-to-back Little League World Series titles. The son of former big leaguer Jeff Burroughs, Sean was selected in the 1st round of the 1997 MLB Draft. Two years later he was in Mobile. He was named MVP of the All Stars Futures Game that year. Burroughs hit .291 during his lone year in Mobile. He made his big league debut in 2002 with the Padres. He would play in San Diego through 2005, and with Tampa Bay in 2006. Sean retired due to injuries following the 2007 season but made a come back in 2011, playing briefly for Arizona and Minnesota. Hit .278 in 528 big league games.

Previously named:

General Manager – Bill Shanahan

Bat Boy – Wade Vadakin

Coach- Andy Green

Manager – Turner Ward

#28 Player – Wiki Gonzalez

#27 Player – Nick Ahmed









