SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The second ranked wide receiver in the state of Mississippi announced his plans to transfer to Saraland High School.

Former Gautier High School standout Dillon Alfred posted on his Instagram account that he will play for the reigning Class 6A State Champion Spartans next season. Alfred is ranked as a 4-star recruit according to Rivals, he stands 6-feet tall and weighs 178 lbs.

“I want to thank Gautier Football coaching staff and everyone that had a part in helping me grow and playing the game that I love so much,” wrote Alfred. “Unfortunately my time here has come to an end and next year I’ll be attending Saraland High.”

As a sophomore, Alfred caught 15 touchdowns passes while recording 1,196 receiving yards for the Gators. He helped lead Gautier to the third round of the 5A playoffs.

Saraland won the school’s first ever state title last season. The Spartans were prolific on offense last year behind a trio of sophomores. Quarterback KJ Lacey (Texas commit), wide receiver Ryan Williams (Alabama commit) and running back Santae McWilliams Jr. led Saraland to 43 points per game in 2022. Williams earned the state’s Mr. Football award after posting 42 total touchdowns and 2,700 total yards.

Saraland will open the 2023 season at home against two-time defending Tennessee state champion Lipscomb Academy on Aug. 25