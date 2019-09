Kick off between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Duke Blue Devils has been set for 2:30 local time on August 31st.

The 2019 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The last time the Blue Devils and Crimson Tide played each other was in 2010, a game Alabama won.

This will be Duke’s first time playing in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.