1969 Miracle Mets honored in New York

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 29: The 1969 New York Mets are honored during the 50th Anniversary of the Mets winning the World Series in 1969 at Citi Field on June 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile’s Cleon Jones was on hand in New York on Saturday as the Mets honored the 50th anniversary of their 1969 World Series Championship.

The ‘Miracle Mets’ featured three players from Lower Alabama.

Cleon Jones and Amos Otis are from Mobile, while Tommie Agee is from Magnolia.

The players in attendance were also given a key to the city.

The first 15,000 fans through the gates on Sunday will receive a replica World Series ring. The team is also offering ticket prices as low as $8 as part of the celebration.

