13 Alabama will play #14 Michigan in the Citrus Bowl

Alabama will play in the Citrus Bowl for the first time since 1995.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Crimson Tide won’t be in the College Football Playoff this season.

Instead, they’ll take on the Michigan Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl.

The last time the Crimson Tide and Wolverines played in a bowl game was back in 2000. Mighigan beat Alabama 35-34 in overtime of the 2000 Orange Bowl.

The last time Alabama played Michgan was in 2012, with the Crimson Tide winning that game 41-14.

The Citrus Bowl will kick off at 1:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day. The game will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.