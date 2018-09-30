'We're not going anywhere': Dolphins players continue to kneel during national anthem
MIAMI (WFLA) - Miami Dolphins players Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during the national anthem before Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, a continuation of the protest started by Colin Kaepernick in 2016.
Stills and Wilson, both holdovers from last year's protests, also took part in a protest last week.
Stills, a wide receiver, recently told reporters he's no longer worried about the backlash and has no plans to stop.
“We’re not going anywhere,” Stills said. “It’s not going to change. Activism isn’t something you just kind of get involved in and then turn your back on it. Once your eyes are open to some of the things that are happening, you continue to work and try to grow and create change for the rest of your life. It’s something I’m committed to forever.”
During the offseason, the franchise came up with a policy saying that anthem protests could result in a suspension up to four games for Dolphins players.
However, the policy, as well as all NFL punishments for protests, have been put on hold as the league and the player's union negotiates, the Associated Press reported.
Still also remains a captain on this years team, likely meaning Dolphins coach Adam gas has no issues with his stance on the matter.
“I think he’s been the most productive slot receiver the last two years in the NFL,” Gase said. “That’s nothing new to us.”
