Weather criteria for SpaceX Splashdown to happen

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — In order for the SpaceX Splashdown to occur, very specific weather conditions have to be in place.

According to NASA, the wind speed cannot be more than 15 ft/s (10.2273 mph). The rain chance has to be less than 25% with lightning being no less than 10 mph from the site and less than a 25% chance of lightning in the site.

As far as the seas, if the wave period and the wave height are the same, the conditions are not good for landing. The wave slope also has to be less than 7 degrees.

For more information: https://www.nasa.gov/sites/default/files/atoms/files/ccp_splashdown.pdf

