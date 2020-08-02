VIDEO: Splashdown Pensacola, see the moment the astronauts came home safe

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — NASA officials say they are concerned about safety after Sunday's SpaceX splashdown near Pensacola. The Coast Guard cleared a 10-mile radius around the area during the actual splashdown, but soon after boaters swarmed the area. You could see the boats from the LIVE feed NASA provided from the Go Navigator recovery ship.

NASA and SpaceX says they'll have to make changes and that they did not expect something like this to happen.