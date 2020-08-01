VIDEO: Splashdown Pensacola, reliving the historic launch before the historic landing

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — NASA confirmed on their blog that SpaceX Crew Dragon will splashdown in Pensacola Florida on Sunday, August 2, 2020. You can watch video of the launch that started this mission in the video box above.

Weather conditions according to NASA are a “Go” but Hurricane Isaias will still be monitored and evaluate any impact the storm may have on the splashdown sight.

SpaceX will monitor weather conditions until 2.5 hours before scheduled undocking when the they will proceed with departure. Splashdown is scheduled for about 1:40PM local time.

You can watch LIVE digital coverage right here at WKRG.com Saturday and Sunday and we plan on a special LIVE report on WKRG News 5 at about 1:30PM Sunday.

LATEST SPLASHDOWN PENSACOLA STORIES: