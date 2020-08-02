VIDEO: Splashdown Pensacola is a “go”

PENSACOLA, Fla. (CBS/WKRG) — Despite the weather threat posed by Isaias, NASA says the return of two astronauts from the International Space Station is a “go.” Sunday’s scheduled splashdown, the first in 45 years, is targeted for the Gulf of Mexico near Pensacola.

Despite the storm down below, planet Earth’s looking closer for two American Astronauts and their SpaceX capsule, docked to the International Space Station.

“The hardest part was getting us launched but the most important part is bringing us home,” said astronaut Bob Behnken. After undocking from the space station, their spaceship’s heat shield must protect the crew from temperatures up to 3500 degrees. Two sets of parachutes need to deploy to slow the capsule for splashdown. A recovery ship will be waiting nearby.

Back on May 30th, this SpaceX liftoff put America back in the human space-launching business. Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley became the first astronauts to leave U.S. soil since NASA retired the shuttle fleet in 2011. Not since 1975 have American astronauts returned to Earth on water.

Like everything about space travel, splashdowns involve risk. We asked SpaceX founder Elon Musk about the pressure of returning both astronauts safely, “I really kinda have to mentally block it because otherwise, it would be emotionally impossible to deal with frankly. One minor worry: after two months in space, bobbing around in the water could make the crew sea-sick.

You can watch the historic moment live on WKRG.com all day and a special LIVE report on WKRG at about 1:30pm.

LATEST SPACE X STORIES: