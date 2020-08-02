VIDEO: Splashdown Pensacola, boaters flock to splashdown site

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Video from the LIVE NASA feed of the SpaceX splashdown off Pensacola shows boaters flocking to the scene of the splashdown. They were kept back as the Dragon capsule was loaded onto of a recovery vessel to bring the capsule onto dry land.

The capsule and the two American astronauts on board splashed down about 170 miles off the coast. It was the first reentry by splashdown in four decades and the first ever in the Gulf of Mexico.

