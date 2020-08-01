VIDEO: Splashdown Pensacola, astronauts talk about SpaceX Dragon mission

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG/CNN) — “For the most part we’ve had pretty good, uh, pretty good luck with, with Endeavor, said Astronaut Douglas Hurley from the International Space station, about 24 hours before he and Robert Behnken will make an historic splashdown return near Pensacola, “as far as on-orbit testing is performed just like it did for launch, uh, and, uh, rendezvous. So we expect nothing different for the splashdown.”

SpaceX is set to bring two NASA astronauts home from a historic mission Sunday near Pensacola, weather permitting.

Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are the first astronauts to travel into orbit aboard a commercially developed spacecraft. They’ve been on board the International Space Station for two months, after launching in the SpaceX Crew Dragon from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

It was the first crewed mission to take off from U.S. soil in nearly a decade. Their spacecraft is nicknamed Endeavour.

Douglas hurley/ nasa astronaut:

“for the most part we’ve had pretty good, uh, pretty good luck with, with endeavor. As far as on-orbit testing is performed just like it did for launch, uh, and, uh, rendezvous. So we expect nothing different for the splashdown.”

Splashdown is set for Sunday afternoon. But Hurricane Isaias is headed for Florida, possibly causing winds and high waves at all of the possible landing sites.

NASA plans to move forward, but teams will continue monitoring weather before undocking Saturday night.

You can watch live continuing coverage right here on WKRG.com Saturday and Sunday and special LIVE coverage on WKRG News 5 Sunday, tentatively starting at 1:30PM

LATEST SPACEX HEADLINES: