VIDEO: Boaters cause safety concerns for NASA after swarming SpaceX splashdown site

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — NASA officials say they are concerned about safety after Sunday’s SpaceX splashdown near Pensacola. The Coast Guard cleared a 10-mile radius around the area during the actual splashdown, but soon after boaters swarmed the area. You could see the boats from the LIVE feed NASA provided from the Go Navigator recovery ship.

NASA and SpaceX says they’ll have to make changes and that they did not expect something like this to happen.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine addressed the issue in a post splashdown press conference “not what we were anticipating…after the landing the boats just came in. We need to do a better job for sure. I will tell you it was a beautiful sunny day. A lot of boaters were out there. They were certainly intrigued. I think all of America was excited to see the capsule land in the water. But it’s something we need to better next time.”

