VIDEO: Astronauts depart ISS, prepping for Splashdown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (CNN/WKRG) –Two NASA astronauts have started their 19-hour journey back to Earth, that will find them splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico near Pensacola. Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are on board the SpaceX Crew Dragon.

It’s been docked at the International Space Station, but is now unlatched. The capsule and its crew and are scheduled to splash down off the coast of Pensacola Sunday afternoon.

This is the first commercial spacecraft mission with humans on board. You can watch continuous coverage on WKRG.com now by clicking here. And, WKRG News 5 will have special LIVE team coverage at around 1:30PM on television as well.

