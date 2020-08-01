SPLASHDOWN PENSACOLA: WKRG News 5 will have in-depth coverage on air and online

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Sunday afternoon our part of the Gulf Coast will be forever tied to the history of space exploration, SpaceX and NASA. That’s when SpaceX Crew Dragon will splashdown near Pensacola .

LIVE digital coverage will begin Saturday afternoon just after 4pm central time. WKRG.com and the WKRG Facebook Page will have LIVE streaming continuously until splashdown, which is scheduled for about 1:40pm Sunday. WKRG News 5 will also have special LIVE coverage over the air, tentatively set to begin at 1:30pm Sunday. This will fluctuate depending on what actually happens.

