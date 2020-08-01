SPLASHDOWN PENSACOLA: WKRG News 5 will have in-depth coverage on air and online

Splashdown Pensacola: SpaceX Return

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Sunday afternoon our part of the Gulf Coast will be forever tied to the history of space exploration, SpaceX and NASA. That’s when SpaceX Crew Dragon will splashdown near Pensacola .

LIVE digital coverage will begin Saturday afternoon just after 4pm central time. WKRG.com and the WKRG Facebook Page will have LIVE streaming continuously until splashdown, which is scheduled for about 1:40pm Sunday. WKRG News 5 will also have special LIVE coverage over the air, tentatively set to begin at 1:30pm Sunday. This will fluctuate depending on what actually happens.

YOU CAN ALSO GET ALL OF THE LATEST LATEST STORIES ON THIS HISTORIC EVENT HERE:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories