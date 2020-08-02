Splashdown Pensacola, adorable 4-year-old wants to be an astronaut, hoping to grab a glimpse

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Beachgoers all up and down the coast hoped to grab a glimpse somehow of the SpaceX Dragon making reentry and splashdown Sunday. Although they didn’t see much, many were still inspired. That includes 4-year-old Otto from Perdido.

Otto

Our Southern Souls shared their picture with Otto to WKRG News 5. “Ottonaut,” as they call him, became obsessed with space two years ago when he started playing space games on his iPad. He knows all kinds of facts about space. He even went to the Space Museum in Huntsville for his birthday this year to see the spaceships and rockets.

