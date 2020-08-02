SpaceX Crew Dragon astronauts to exit capsule after Gulf Coast landing

Splashdown Pensacola: SpaceX Return

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA. Fla. (WKRG) — The time has finally come for SpaceX Crew Dragon astronauts to take a step onto Earth after years away in space.

Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley were hoisted onto the Go Navigator recovery ship in a capsule. They are now about to exit the capsule.

Watch WKRG.com and WKRG’s Facebook page to witness that moment.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories