Pensacola Beach-goers kept their eyes on the sky

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — You could feel the excitement on Pensacola Beach Sunday as the Splashdown approached. All eyes were on the sky on the beach this morning. We had some puffy cumulus clouds around, but the rain and lightning stayed away and the green flags flew with mostly calm surf. All of the weather criteria were met and all systems were ‘a-go’!

We heard a 4-year-old exclaim, “I love rocketships!” and “Get out of the water everyone, a rocketship is coming!” His mom explained that she told him about the SpaceX Splashdown last night and he didn’t sleep he was so excited. Another beach-goer said that she was so excited that they picked Pensacola because she believes they are the best beaches in the world.

Even though the weather was perfect, we could not spot the Splashdown from the beach. Some were disappointed, but were also very excited to just be near the site when it happened.

One person said, “Yeah it’s like the first time in 45 years? It would have been nice to see.” Another exclaimed, “I mean I was here in the same water on the historic day that it happened, so yeah…I would say it was worth coming out.”

Everyone we spoke with was just so excited that our area was chosen to witness this amazing event that will go down in history.

