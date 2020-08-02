LIVE: Tracking SpaceX Crew Dragon’s splashdown near Pensacola

https://nam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marinetraffic.com%2Fen%2Fais%2Fhome%2Fcenterx%3A-87.28098%2Fcentery%3A30.33293%2Fzoom%3A8%2Fmmsi%3A367550000%2Fshipid%3A452540&data=02%7C01%7CDHeiser%40wkrg.com%7Ccce52c70c75148ba72c108d836e938d9%7C9e5488e2e83844f6886cc7608242767e%7C0%7C1%7C637319722614466968&sdata=acnctT%2BcaRxIz1PjAzbHbDZcpt01UUEwkF3PdsTxjSM%3D&reserved=0

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is covering the historical SpaceX Return in the Gulf Coast Sunday.

Crews are in position to capture this memorable event near Pensacola. The splashdown is scheduled around 1:40 PM.

WKRG News 5 will share this moment on WKRG.com as well as its Facebook page. Additionally, special LIVE coverage will be on air.

