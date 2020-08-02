LIVE: Tracking SpaceX Crew Dragon’s splashdown near Pensacola

Splashdown Pensacola: SpaceX Return

by:

Posted: / Updated:
https://nam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marinetraffic.com%2Fen%2Fais%2Fhome%2Fcenterx%3A-87.28098%2Fcentery%3A30.33293%2Fzoom%3A8%2Fmmsi%3A367550000%2Fshipid%3A452540&data=02%7C01%7CDHeiser%40wkrg.com%7Ccce52c70c75148ba72c108d836e938d9%7C9e5488e2e83844f6886cc7608242767e%7C0%7C1%7C637319722614466968&sdata=acnctT%2BcaRxIz1PjAzbHbDZcpt01UUEwkF3PdsTxjSM%3D&reserved=0

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is covering the historical SpaceX Return in the Gulf Coast Sunday.

Crews are in position to capture this memorable event near Pensacola. The splashdown is scheduled around 1:40 PM.

WKRG News 5 will share this moment on WKRG.com as well as its Facebook page. Additionally, special LIVE coverage will be on air.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories