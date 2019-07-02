Most Common July 4th Children’s Injuries

We’re one day away from the 4th of July so all day today in every newscast, we’re dedicated to helping you, and your kids, celebrate this 4th of July as safely as possible.



Fireworks are pretty, and exciting, but experts say never allow your children to play with them– that includes sparklers. According to the Chief of Pediatric Surgery at University Hospital, when kids end up in the ER on the 4th of July, sparklers are usually to blame.



“Every year there’s 10,000 injuries from fireworks. Over half those injuries are kids, and about 2/3 of those injuries happen at the 4th of July. Here we see 2 or 3 kids every year with firework injuries,” said Dr. Charles Hartin, Chief of Pediatric Surgery at University Hospital.

And they’re usually very young.

Dr. Hartin told News 5, “Children under 4 are most commonly injured.”

He says some parents think sparklers are a “safe” firework for children, but the first part of the name says it all; they too are “fire”works.

“Sparklers burn at between two and three-thousand-degrees, and kids forget that the metal stays hot even after the fire goes out,” said Dr. Hartin.

Health experts say most firework-related injuries do occur around the 4th of July. Boys are two times more likely than girls to be injured by fireworks, and children younger than 15 account for 1 out of 4 firework-related injuries.



Experts say no fireworks are safe for children to handle. Even after they’re fired, pieces might still be ignited and can explode at any time. They suggest teaching your children about the dangers of fireworks when they’re young.

