July 4th Food Safety

News 5 is helping you celebrate July 4th safely. Each year around this time, emergency rooms are very active.

Firework injuries will send some people there, but fireworks aren’t the only safety concern on the 4th. Your backyard Barbecue could send you to your local emergency room.



Each July 4th, people get hurt while using a grill. To make sure you’re not one of them this year, Mobile County Health Department officials suggest you remember these 5 things:



1. Never leave a grill unattended, and as simple as it may sound. Only use a grill outside, and away from your house or anything that could catch fire.

2. Keep everyone, including the pets, away from the grill.

3. Use the long-handled tools made for grill use.

4. Never add starter fluid when coals are ignited.

5. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions when using grills.

5 things to keep in mind if you’re planning a picnic are:



1. Only pack the amount of food you will eat so it doesn’t spoil. Some foods will be safe to eat if they’re kept in a cooler until picnic time.

2. Use separate plates and utensils for raw and cooked meat.

3. Use a food thermometer to make sure meat is cooked hot enough to kill harmful germs.

4. Don’t leave food at room temperature for longer than two hours– one hour if the outside temperature is over 90 degrees.

5. As soon as you get home, clean your cooler with water and a mild detergent, then rinse and dry thoroughly.