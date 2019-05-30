“This job is a calling” Smiles Behind the Shield, Brent Stewart

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) When a Mobile County Deputy walks into an afternoon meeting he doesn’t expect to be the focus of a surprise in his honor.

This month’s “Smiles Behind the Shield” winner, Deputy Brent Stewart. “It’s something that I always wanted to do as a kid. It’s a calling. This job is a calling.”

That calling put him in the right place at the right time to save a life. A head-on collision on McDonald Road near I-10, Stewart was at a nearby gas station and heard what sounded like an explosion. One driver was dead, another would survive and eventually recover.

University Hospital administrator Sam Dean also recognizing Stewart with the hospitals’ Commanders Coin. “We consider you part of our family. We give that to our family members, and we appreciate all you did for the patient we both worked to take care of.”

“That was the first big thing I’ve been involved in that I was there first, kind of taking control,” said Stewart.

He was a rookie deputy back then. Now, three years with the department, and he is sure he is doing what he was always meant to do. “You find something that you love to do and you come to work every day. It’s not work.”