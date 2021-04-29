Smiles Behind the Shield: Warren Morgan Mobile fire medic making a difference

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Driving can be cathartic for some people. It’s a chance to work through problems or decisions alone in a car.

That’s what happened to Mobile Fire Medic Warren Morgan a few years back. “I used to wake up and drive for an hour and a half every morning to New Orleans to work at the Navy shipyard.”

He was a wielder back then and searching for something. “On my way I had to figure it out cause I can’t keep driving an hour and a half. It just so happened half way there I heard it on the radio.”

It was a recruitment ad on the radio and for Morgan, it was an “Ah-ha” moment. “It’s been full speed ahead since that moment.”

A firefighter for just a few months and he was already named Firefighter of the Month. Fast forward to last year and he’s graduating from paramedic school.

“He wanted to make a difference in his community,” says Fire Chief Jeremy Lami. “He wanted to do something bigger than himself and he’s done that.”

Currently, he is helping out at the vaccine clinics around town calming anxieties. There, just in case. “I’ve never done anything in my life for a reward because you normally miss the reward when you’re searching for one,” says Morgan.

In his college days he played football. Now, he has a new team but the same philosophy. “The world is bigger than just you so if there is anything you can do to help, help.”

An example for us all. Congratulations Mobile Fire Medic Warren Morgan. This month’s Smiles Behind the Shield award winner.